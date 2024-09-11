Kamala Harris' debate promises send stock indexes plummeting

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Kamala Harris' promised economic measures before and during the first presidential debate against Donald Trump caused the nation's major stock indexes to plunge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow Jones) fell the sharpest. Specifically, as much as 1.4% or, in other words, just over 550 points. The Standard and Poor's 500 (S&P 500) fell 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite (Nasdaq) declined 0.7%.

Some of the economic initiatives Harris said she would implement if she ascends to the White House - such as raising various taxes on corporate profits or on the incomes of top earners - have led to a negative reaction from companies listed on the three stock indexes, according to reported Breitbart.

Core inflation rises more than expected

But that rejection of Harris' proposals was not only reflected in the stock markets. It was also in one of the country's leading economic indicators, underlying inflation.

The consumer price index that does not include food and energy products increased more than expected: it rose 0.3%, while the forecast was 0.2%, the same record as in July.

Kamala Harris' promises: "Build an economy of opportunity."

Harris is facing the opportunity to become the first female president of the United States. As other presidents have done before, she would do so by ascending from the vice presidency, in her case, from an administration that has left a legacy in need of repair, including the economy.

Paradoxically, it now appears that Harris has the right solutions to fix the economy. In her election platform, the Democratic candidate promises measures to "build a strong economy" and improve Americans' financial health. Among these initiatives - apart from raising taxes on the wealthy or on corporate profits - is that of reducing taxes on those who earn the least. She also pledges to lower education costs and rent prices.