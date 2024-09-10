When Kamala proposed cuts to ICE and paying for 'sex change' operations for illegals

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

The effort by the left-wing media, the Democratic establishment and Kamala Harris' own campaign to present a quasi-centrist candidate capable of rallying voters from across the political spectrum again clashes with the historical records of the vice president. In response to a survey that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) passed around to 2020 presidential primary participants, the then-senator favored using taxpayer money to pay for sex-change operations for undocumented immigrants, as well as defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with the ultimate goal of ending the detainment of illegal immigrants trying to cross the border.

Yet just four years later, Kamala brags in her election platform that she supported a bipartisan bill - which ended up dying in the Senate - that would have involved a strengthening of border control and deployment of 1,500 new agents to the Mexican border.

The questionnaire has been re-released by the ACLU following the nomination of Kamala as the Democratic nominee, and has further deepened criticism of the vice president for her shifts between her positions four years ago to her current ones in the midst of the race against Donald Trump.

Harsh attacks on ICE in 2019

And these are not minor changes. The vice president harshly criticized the immigration policy, especially ICE whom she accused of being "responsible for the largest immigration detention system in the world: a sprawling network of ICE-run facilities, private prisons, and local jails operating with little to no meaningful oversight, costing more than $8 million per day in federal taxpayer dollars" and of incentivizing "racial profiling by police."

"Our immigrant detention system is out of control, and I believe we must end the unfair incarceration of thousands of individuals, families and children. I was one of the first Senators after President Trump was elected to advocate for a decrease in funding to ICE. I have led efforts to urge the Senate Appropriations Committee to decrease detention dollars. As president, I will fight to pass my DONE (Detention Oversight Not Expansion) Act into law which would increase oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, slash detention by at least 50%, and halt funding for the construction or expansion of new facilities."

In addition, she pledged, that if she reached the White House, she would "close private immigrant detention centers and family detention, increase oversight and transparency of ICE and CBP, including mandating body worn cameras, and focus enforcement on public safety, not on tearing apart immigrant families."

Trans treatment, "a medical necessity" for Kamala

Asked directly whether she would fund trans treatments for illegal immigrants, Harris responded that "transitional treatment is a medical necessity," so she would direct "all federal agencies responsible for providing essential health care to provide transitional treatment." In fact, she recalled that she had already started something similar with inmates in California prisons when she was attorney general of the Golden State:

"It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition. That’s why, as Attorney General, I pushed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates. I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained."