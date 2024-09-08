DOJ spokesman admits on hidden camera that cases against Trump are a "perversion of justice"

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 8 de septiembre, 2024

Nicholas Biase, chief spokesman for the Justice Department's Southern District of New York, acknowledged on a hidden camera on the site MugClub that the court cases against Donald Trump were a "perversion of justice."

In a series of video clips of Biase in a bar, posted by conservative commentator Steven Crowder, the official says Democrats are "obsessed" with "getting" Trump. "The whole thing is disgusting," he describes, and states that this could be one of the reasons for the Republican's strong showing in the polls.

Speaking specifically of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom he says he has known for 15 years, Biase contends, "I'm not sure what he wants to be, but I know he's not happy being the mayor of New York County ... Before he decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was? Now you know."

On the Stormy Daniels case, he argues that the prosecutor "was stacking charges and, like, rearranging things just to make it fit a case." "To be honest with you, I think the case is nonsense," he tells the woman who secretly records the conversation. He then admits that the goal was to turn the former president into a "convicted felon" to hurt his campaign to return to the White House.

Far from staying only on the topic of Bragg, Biase claims that there is "100%" intention to fill Trump with judicial complaints and that at the state level it is easier because there are fewer regulations - it is, he even says, like the "Wild West" -. For example, on prosecutor Fanni Willis' election interference case, he claims that it is a "perversion of justice" (same word he seems to use to brand the case in which Trump was found guilty of inflating the value of his assets). "She is a joke," he states.

After learning of the footage, the DOJ spokesman apologized to prosecutors and attempted to discredit his words, saying he had simply said them to "please and impress" someone he had just met. "I should have known better," he also said in conversation with The New York Post.