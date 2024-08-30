Vance accuses Harris of feigning moderation to win votes: "We shouldn't fall for this"

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance lashed out at Kamala Harris following her recent interview on CNN, accusing her of changing positions on key issues to win votes and warning Americans not to be fooled.

During her appearance on Fox & Friends, Vance stressed that while Harris now tries to portray herself as a moderate candidate, she's only pretending to be one to attract more voters ahead of the November election.

"I think it's important for us not to buy this. If you look at the way that Kamala Harris has governed, she's actually governed as a far-left person. She's just trying to pretend that she's not far left now because, of course, she wants to win the American people's votes over the next couple of months. But if she does, she's going to do the same thing that she's been doing for the last few years," he said.

Vance said it is inconsistent for Kamala Harris to say now that she doesn't believe what she said three years ago. According to him, Harris has always acted in accordance with those earlier beliefs, and that's why people don't believe her when she says she has changed her mind.

She is the sitting vice president of the United States. If she's changed her mind, why doesn't she enact these policies now and make Americans better off? I don't think she believes it, which is why you're not seeing it in what she's doing," he expounded.

Lack of clarity in her positions

Vance also refuted Harris' claim that her "values have not changed." "If you have the same values, why have you changed your mind on literally every topic that you previously held an opinion on?" Vance questioned, noting that if Harris were to win the election, Americans would face a higher cost of living, an open border, and a more insecure world.

Media pandering

Vance also criticized the media for not pressing Harris on relevant issues. According to him, the press has been too complacent, allowing Harris to avoid facing tough questions about her changing positions. "The media is so desperate to let her get away with this that they don't even push her on the fact that she's changed her mind, allegedly on eight different topics," Vance said.

Finally, Vance admitted to feeling some sympathy for Harris, suggesting that she is unsure of her political positions. "It's clear that she doesn't have very strong convictions," Vance noted. "Even though I'm running against her, I felt a little bad for her because it was clear that she wasn't sure-footed, and she didn't know why she was saying the things that she was saying," he said.