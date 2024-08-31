The most frequently searched election issues by Americans on Google

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 31 de agosto, 2024

In the context of the 2024 presidential election, Google is one of the top search engines citizens turn to for guidance as well as to learn more about issues of national interest. "Associated Press and Google Trends have partnered throughout 2024 to present a look at trends among those searches."

With the Google Trends tool, users are allowed to observe "how searches related to candidates, key issues and current events vary, providing valuable data for analyzing election dynamics." To the surprise of many, for the last week of August, the most searched topic was social security.

The most searched topics

The graph presented in the article shows the search trends. The Google Trends data also reveals regional patterns, showing how interest in particular candidates or topics varies among different states or metropolitan areas. For example, a candidate may be particularly popular in certain regions, which is reflected in a higher volume of searches in those areas relative to common topics.

- Social Security: the most searched topic during the week of Aug. 18 in the nation. By state it had the most interest in Mississippi and the least interest in Utah.

- Crime: during the week of August 18, it was the second most searched topic. It was the most searched in Washington, D.C., and least in Hawaii.

- Health care: during the week of Aug. 18 had the most interest in Utah and the least: North Dakota.

- Unemployment: there was more search interest in the state of New Jersey and less in South Dakota.

- Economy: it was the fifth most searched topic. By area, it was most searched in Washington D.C. and least searched in Iowa.

- Immigration was most searched in Washington D.C. and least searched in South Dakota.

- Abortion was the seventh most searched topic nationally. By area, it was most searched in Washington D.C. and least searched in Hawaii.

- Voter registration: was the eighth most-searched topic by citizens. It was most searched in Washington D.C. and least searched in North Dakota.

- The minimum wage was the most searched topic in Washington state and least in Wisconsin.

- Inflation is the 10th most-searched topic on Google with the most interest in Washington D.C. and the least in Mississippi.

The chart explains that "Google Trends data on 51 selected topics from across the United States is generated by Google weekly, beginning at midnight UTC on Sunday and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Saturday. The data is anonymized and drawn from an unbiased random sample of searches. The data is then scaled in each geography (U.S. level, state level and county level) on a range of 0 to 100, where 100 represents the most searched topic in a selected location in a given week. A value of 0 may not indicate zero search interest, but rather relatively low interest."

A different view compared to 2020

The chart allows us to see how topics of interest change over time. Topics such as the economy, foreign policy, and public health may experience fluctuations in popularity based on current events, such as an economic crisis or natural disaster. These changes in searches can provide an early indication of how certain topics may influence the population's vote.

It is interesting to compare current search trends with those of previous elections. In the 2020 election, for example, searches related to the covid-19 pandemic and the government's response were dominant, reflecting widespread concern about public health. In 2016, searches about immigration, e-mails and building a border wall dominated trends, highlighting the issues that were most polarizing in that election.