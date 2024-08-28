Biden's national security advisor called to testify on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 28 de agosto, 2024

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has demanded that Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, testify at a public hearing about his role during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in 2021.

In a letter recently sent to the White House, McCaul said, "Over the course of the investigation, the overwhelming weight of witness testimony and documentary evidence has pointed to the National Security Council (NSC) as the nerve center for critical decision making regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan."

The Republican representative called for Sullivan to appear before the House Foreign Affairs Committee sometime between now and Aug. 30. He warned that he is "prepared to compel his testimony" should the national security advisor decide not to appear.

The request is part of McCaul's effort to determine responsibility for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which included an attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and about 170 Afghans outside the Kabul airport, later claimed by the Islamic State of Greater Khorasan (ISIS-K) terrorist organization.

The chaos in the country came after Taliban terrorists overthrew the Washington-backed government within two weeks, which surprised the Biden administration, which was seeking to implement the withdrawal agreement reached earlier by Trump with the Taliban.

At the time, the world watched the horrific images of Afghans desperate to flee the country, even hanging onto planes, to try to escape before the Taliban terrorists seized absolute power.

Republicans have repeatedly criticized the Biden-Harris administration for the chaotic withdrawal.

Recently, Trump has called for the removal of those responsible for the chaos in the evacuation.