After nearly 40 days of silence, Harris and Walz announce a joint interview on CNN

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz confirmed their first interview of the presidential campaign. After almost forty days of silence from the vice president, it was announced that she would speak alongside her running mate on CNN next Thursday, Aug. 29.

The announcement comes after increased pressure in recent weeks for Harris to answer questions, ranging from Joe Biden's oust as the Democratic candidate to the sudden change in her political positions, such as hydraulic fracturing (fracking).

The network also anticipated that Dana Bash, who moderated the only debate between Trump and Biden this cycle with Jake Tapper, will conduct the interview.

According to The Hill, the interview will be recorded the same day while the Democratic duo tours the state of Georgia. They hope to prevail in November and claim their 16 electoral votes. The interview will air less than 10 days before the first debate between Trump and Harris on ABC News.

"I think it’s really disgraceful, both for Kamala Harris but also for a lot of the American media that participates in this stuff, to have a person who has been the presumptive nominee of the Democrat Party for 17 days and refuses to take a single question from the American media," JD Vance expressed regarding Harris' silence in early August. At the time, she had gone just 17 days without speaking to reporters. Even Trump mocked her at different campaign events for dodging the press.

Kamala Harris' most memorable interview

Probably her most viral moment as vice president was in 2021 after Joe Biden named her "czar" of the southern border, which ended with record numbers of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

In this context, she gave an interview to NBC's Lester Holt, who asked her if she planned to go to the southern border sooner or later.

"At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So, this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border," Harris replied with annoyance.

Holt then glared at her and reminded her that she had not been to the border, to which the vice president defended herself with the following: "I, and I haven’t been to Europe. And I mean, I don’t – I don’t understand the point that you’re making."