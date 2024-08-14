Ilhan Omar wins primary and the 'Squad' secures another member for the next Congress

Ilhan Omar arrived in Congress in 2019 and has since won two other elections/ Mandel NganAFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

Ilhan Omar survived her Democratic primary in Minnesota's fifth congressional district. The progressive managed to win handily over Don Samuels, whom she had defeated by a very narrow margin in 2022, to virtually secure her seat in the House of Representatives for another two years, given that it is a very Democratic-friendly district.

Some Republicans were eagerly awaiting Omar's defeat, which would have become the third loss by a member of the 'Squad' in this election cycle, after Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.

With just over 95% of the votes counted, the progressive garnered 56% of the vote while 42% went to Samuels, who outperformed poll expectations.

Unlike George Latimerand Wesley Bell, who defeated Bowman and Bush, Samuels' candidacy did not have much financial support. Indeed, Omar had raised as much as five times as much as her opponent, who did know how to complicate the progressive in 2022.

On that occasion, a better-funded Samuels fell just over 2,000 votes short of dethroning the progressive, out of more than 114,000 cast .

So far, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Greg Casar, Summer Lee, Delia Ramirez are the members of The Squad who prevailed in their respective primaries, while Ayanna Pressley has yet to compete.

The progressive, loose-knit legislative caucus was formed in 2019 with the arrival in the House of Representatives of Tlaib, AOC, Omar and Pressley, while the other members were added over the years. After the Bowman and Bush defeats, the 'Squad' would be reduced to seven members for the next Congress.

Other primary results in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Connecticut

Other big names also prevailed in their respective Minnesota primaries. One of them was Amy Klobuchar, the senator who was a candidate for president in 2020 swept her election and obtained more than 90% of the votes. Tom Emmer, one of the leaders of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, easily won his primary.

Klobuchar will face former NBA basketball player, Royce White, who defeated Joe Fraser in a close Republican primary, in the generals.

There were no surprises in Wisconsin, where Eric Hovde became the Republican candidate for Senate. It is a seat the party has its eye on, given that they see Tammy Baldwin as vulnerable in a state that very narrowly voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

There will be a rematch of 2018 in Connecticut, as incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy (D) will again face a challenge from Republican Matthew Corey.