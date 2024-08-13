Jim Jordan investigates Judge Merchan's daughter's ties to Kamala and Democrats

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 13 de agosto, 2024

Jim Jordan, chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives, is investigating the ties between the daughter of Judge Juan Merchán - who brought the Stormy Daniels case against Donald Trump - and Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. Loren Merchán worked for the vice president in the past, as well as for Democratic politicians, such as Adam Schiff, another of Trump's archenemies, one of the reasons why the former president repeatedly requested that the judge recuse himself.

In a letter dated Aug. 1, Jordan demands that Loren Merchán hand over "all contracts and invoices referring or related to the work performed by Authentic Campaigns" - the company in which the judge's daughter held a position - for work done for the Biden campaign, the Harris candidacy or even for the Democratic National Committee from January 1, 2023 to the present.

Likewise, the Republican lawmaker requests Judge Merchan's daughter to provide "all documents and communications between Authentic Campaigns or any of its employees, agents or representatives, the Biden for President campaign or the Harris for President campaign that relate to or relate to the indictment, prosecution or conviction of President Donald J. Trump during the period from April 1, 2023 to the present."

Finally, Jordan also asked Loren for all records of the firm or any of its employees regarding any work the firm has performed that relates to Trump's indictment, prosecution or commitment, as well as communications by any Authentic Campaigns worker with her father, Judge Juan Merchan, or any of his aides relating to the indictment, prosecution or conviction of the former president.

A company with important Democratic clients

As denounced by Trump's lawyers, this company "provides services exclusively to Democratic clients" and is "the 21st vendor in the country in relation to the 2024 elections." Among the clients highlighted on its website are President Biden himself, the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, and from Arizona, Katie Hobbs, among other prominent Democratic politicians and organizations.

Screenshot of Authentic Campaigns clients.Screenshot authentic.org.

Jordan notes in his missive to Loren that "during the time you worked on behalf of Vice President Harris [in 2020, when she was a senator], Authentic Campaigns received more than $7 million in compensation for your services. According to your now-deleted LinkedIn, after VP Harris dropped out of the Democratic primary, you were promoted to president of Authentic Campaigns."

In addition, the Judiciary Committee chairman charged that "Authentic Campaigns then performed work for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign, which included paid digital media, design and development, social networking, mobile messaging, [and] artificial intelligence." Which, coupled with the money received by the company from the hands of important Blue Party lawmakers like Schiff or even the Senate Democratic Majority PAC, leads to the fact that "at a minimum, there is a perception that you and Authentic Campaigns could benefit significantly from the indictment of President Trump in a forum overseen by your father."