Coalition of left-wing organizations hold march against RNC despite assassination attempt on Trump

Published by Israel Duro Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-15T13:04:40.000Z"}

The organizers of the March on the RNC (Republican National Convention), a coalition of 125 left-wing organizations, confirmed that the attack that almost cost Donald Trump his life has not changed their plans and that they maintain the call to march. The demonstrators will leave at 11 a.m. (CT), and the route cannot at any moment cross the security zone established for the conservative conclave.

At a press conference, the March's co-chair and spokesman, Omar Flores, assured that "the shooting has nothing to do with us" so "we are going to continue with the march as we had planned."

Verbal agreement with local authorities to guarantee security

The route was finally agreed upon last Friday night, prior to the attempted assassination. As part of the verbal agreement reached with local authorities, several politicians will accompany the marchers to "make sure everything goes smoothly."

The coalition has insisted that this is a "family-friendly" march and they estimate a turnout of between 5,000 and 10,000 people. However, despite the large number of organizations that joined the initiative, other groups, such as the Poor People's Army, have planned alternative marches at different times.