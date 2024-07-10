Pelosi won't commit to supporting Biden but warns that 'time is running short' to replace him

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T18:06:36.000Z"}

Nancy Pelosi, former Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives, avoided endorsing Joe Biden's candidacy during an interview. On the contrary, Pelosi argued that the decision to remain in the race should be made by the current White House tenant.

In that regard, Pelosi argued that President Biden must make a decision soon because the time to name a replacement is running out.

"We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short ... It’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore, but he’s beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision," Pelosi said during a conversation on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and reviewed by The New York Post.

Pelosi's remarks come at a time when Democrats are debating whether Joe Biden should remain in the presidential race. Since the first presidential debate, both publicly and privately, many Democrats have called for Joe Biden not to be the Democratic nominee.

However, despite the chaos generated by his dismal debate performance against Donald Trump, the president sought to clear up doubts about his candidacy with a letter to congressional Democrats after the July 4 vacation.

"Fellow Democrats, now that you have returned from the July 4th recess, I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden wrote in a letter.