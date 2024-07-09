Congressional Hispanic Caucus officially endorses Biden

Published by Israel Duro Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-09T11:06:38.000Z"}

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) officially endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate ahead of the presidential election. In a statement, it highlighted the support of the president and vice president for the group, as well as the work done by the Administration with Latinos in the country, especially with its latest gestures toward undocumented spousesof U.S. citizens and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

"Empowering Latino communities."

"We stand with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the last year and a half, the Biden-Harris Administration partnered with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus initiative to take CHC on the road. Through that initiative, we have worked to empower Latino communities across the country," according to Caucus leaders Chair Nanette Barragan and Vice Chair Adriano Espaillat.

In the document, they underscore the presence of Jill Biden at CHC events, but, especially, "the investment that we Democrats and the Administration have made and will continue to make in education and workforce development."

However, Biden's highlight regarding Hispanics for this organization is undoubtedly "the executive order that was a priority of the CHC, to protect non-citizen spouses of Americans to keep families together."