House calls for interview with Biden's doctor after 'troubling' debate against Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-08T00:48:12.000Z"}

The House Oversight Committee requested an interview with Joe Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, following his "troubling" performance in the first presidential debate with Donald Trump. This was announced by James Comer, chairman of the committee currently investigating the Democrat's family.

Through a letter sent Sunday to the president's doctor, the Comer expressed concern at the possibility "that his medical evaluations have been influenced by his private business endeavors with the Biden family."

In turn, Comer criticized O'Connor's failure to recommend a cognitive evaluation for Biden, even more so after what was seen in the first debate against Trump.

"After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell.(....) Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,'" the congressman wrote.

The purpose of the interview request would be to clarify the professional "independence" of the president's physician and to shed light on what happened in the aforementioned episode of last June 27.

"You have repeatedly refused most interview requests from the media, and the Committee now turns to you to provide answers regarding your independence because of the mixed and confused messaging coming from the White House regarding the President’s ability to perform his job," Comer continued.

As for O'Connor's relationship with the Biden family, James, the current president's brother, had asked the doctor for help in 2017 regarding his work with Americore.

"Given your connections with the Biden family, the Committee also seeks to understand if you are in a position to provide accurate and independent reviews of the President’s fitness to serve," Comer detailed in the letter.