Let Israel be a normal country

18 de junio, 2025

Israel longs to be a normal country, like any other, where its citizens can live in peace, enjoy life and contribute to the world without the constant threat of war. However, its enemies will not allow it. Throughout its history, the Jewish state has demonstrated its desire to coexist peacefully, ceding territories in exchange for peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan, and even unilaterally withdrawing from Gaza and parts of the West Bank. The latter move, far from bringing stability, resulted in an increase in terrorist attacks and, in part, paved the way for the Oct. 7 massacre. Israel's quest for peace is time and again confronted with violence from those who reject its existence.

In the midst of a hostile environment, Israel stands out as the most cosmopolitan and free country in the region. It is a place where all its citizens, regardless of gender, religion, ethnicity or sexual preference, enjoy rights and freedoms as in few other places in the world. While elsewhere in the region people are persecuted, imprisoned or murdered for their sexual orientation or beliefs, in Israel, differences are debated in democratic forums, not on battlefields. Israelis, whether progressive, conservative or centrist, resolve their disagreements through dialogue and the ballot box, reflecting the essence of a state that values life and liberty. Violent extremism is punished, not encouraged. It is not the norm, as is the case in the region.

Supporting Israel, or at least not standing in its way, is the least that can be done to allow this nation to finally be a normal country. Leandro Fleischer

And it is precisely that love of life that drives Israel to contribute to the world disproportionately. Despite facing threats on multiple fronts, the country has delivered technological breakthroughs in medicine, agriculture and technology, among so many other fields, that benefit all of humanity, even those who wish its destruction. This ability to innovate and prosper in adverse circumstances is admirable, but it also generates envy, fueling antisemitism in some quarters. While Israel's enemies glorify death, Israelis dream of their children and grandchildren succeeding in their studies, careers and life in general.

Israelis just want to enjoy life



Despite the dehumanization they are victim to, Israelis are ordinary people who want to enjoy what the world has to offer. Passionate about soccer, basketball and other sports, they dream of seeing their national team qualify again for a World Cup, something that has not happened since 1970, the only World Cup in which they participated. They admire athletes from other countries, even when some of them criticize Israel. They love traveling, getting to know different cultures and sharing their own. Music and festivals are part of their life, as is a sense of humor, a cultural characteristic of the Jewish people that shines through even in the darkest of times like the present. Israelis ask for nothing more than to live happily, at peace with their neighbors and the world.

Israeli schools do not teach students to hate their neighbors, to murder them because of their faith, ethnicity or whatever, in contrast to what happens in the misnamed educational institutions of the Palestinians, Iranians and so many others, where their main goal is to indoctrinate children in antisemitic and anti-Western hatred.

Israel finds itself in a situation it detests



However, that normalcy is denied to Israelis, who are forced to defend themselves on multiple fronts, not by choice, but by necessity. Its enemies, such as the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies such as Hamas, attack civilians indiscriminately and use human shields, while Israel responds against legitimate military targets that finance and support terrorism or perpetrate terrorist attacks against its population. The difference is clear: while some seek destruction, others protect life. But this struggle is not only for Israel's survival; it is also for the values of the free world, which are threatened by hatred and intolerance.

Supporting Israel is the least that can be done

The free world must wake up and recognize that Israelis share the same desire for freedom and prosperity. To demonize Israel without understanding its reality is to feed a hatred that, in the long run, may turn against the very values we take for granted in the West. Supporting Israel, or at least not standing in its way, is the least that can be done to allow this nation to finally be a normal country, where debates are won with arguments, not bombs; where citizens can dream of a better future without fear of disappearing.

Let Israel be a normal country. It is what its citizens deserve, and it is what the world needs.