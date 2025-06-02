Congress, pass the One Big Beautiful Bill - Hispanic families are counting on it

2 de junio, 2025

For too long, Washington bureaucrats have failed the very families they claim to serve—none more so than Hispanic Americans. We’ve been told to wait our turn, to be patient, while our wages stagnated, our communities bore the brunt of illegal immigration, and our children were shortchanged by broken promises. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, inflation skyrocketed, crime soared, fentanyl deaths hit record highs, and the border became a humanitarian and national security disaster.

But now, we have a historic opportunity to change that trajectory. Congress can deliver real results for working families by passing President Donald J. Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill — a bold, transformative piece of legislation designed to put the American people first.

This bill is everything Washington has failed to be: honest, direct, and effective. It offers permanent tax relief for working and middle-class Americans, eliminates taxes on tips and overtime — two areas of income disproportionately important to Hispanic workers — and dramatically boosts take-home pay for millions. It doesn’t nibble around the edges. It goes straight to the heart of what matters: more money in your pocket, more jobs in your neighborhood, and a safer, stronger America.

According to projections from President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, this bill could increase wages by $6,100 to $11,600 and boost family take-home pay by as much as $13,300. That’s not theory. That’s real cash for groceries, rent, gas, and savings. For Hispanic families — who have the highest labor force participation rate of any demographic group in America — this is nothing short of a financial lifeline.

And it’s not just about money. It’s about restoring safety, dignity, and opportunity. The One Big Beautiful Bill finally takes the border crisis seriously. Under Joe Biden, illegal border crossings have shattered records, with more than 7 million illegal immigrants entering the country since 2021. In cities like El Paso and Tucson, local hospitals, schools, and public services are buckling under the weight of federal inaction. Hispanic families, many of whom live in border communities, are bearing the burden of this chaos.

This bill gives our Border Patrol agents the tools they need — more personnel, better technology, and the authority to finish the wall. It ends catch-and-release policies that embolden traffickers and ensures that American taxpayer dollars go to American citizens first. It stops cartel-linked fentanyl from killing our kids and poisoning our streets. Let’s be clear: fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. In 2022 alone, more than 70,000 Americans died from synthetic opioid overdoses. That’s a crisis. And this bill offers a solution.

But the benefits don’t stop there. President Trump’s plan recognizes that economic freedom is the cornerstone of the American Dream. That’s why it repeals the Democrats’ intrusive $600 IRS reporting rule for PayPal, Venmo, and Zelle — a policy that punishes gig workers, small business owners, and side hustlers, many of whom are Hispanic. We believe in rewarding work, not taxing it to death.

The bill also introduces MAGA Accounts — savings accounts for every newborn child in America, seeded with real dollars to help jumpstart a future of financial independence. It increases the Child Tax Credit, puts families first in education, and ends the war on the gig economy that’s helped so many immigrant and first-generation Americans climb the ladder.

And for the millions of Hispanic families who rely on dependable transportation to commute to work or grow their small businesses, the bill allows them to deduct interest on American-made car purchases. That’s not just smart policy — that’s respect for the daily realities of working Americans.

Most importantly, this bill restores pride in what it means to be American. It backs manufacturers who build in the USA. It cuts red tape, unleashes job creators, and defends freedom of speech, faith, and parental rights. It is the embodiment of President Trump’s America First vision — a vision that lifted 6.6 million people out of poverty before the pandemic, drove Hispanic unemployment to a record-low 3.9% in 2019, and brought median household income to an all-time high.

Every day that Congress delays, our communities continue to suffer — from inflation, from drugs, from job-killing regulations, and from indoctrination in schools. The American people — and especially Hispanic voters — are wide awake. We know a good deal when we see one. This bill is a good deal.

It means safer streets in El Paso, bigger paychecks in Albuquerque, and secure retirements in Los Angeles. It means honoring the sacrifices our families made to build a better life in this country. It means putting America First, for real.

We urge Congress: side with the people. Side with the workers, the parents, the small business owners, and the law enforcement officers. Pass the One Big Beautiful Bill. Hispanic families — and the entire nation — are counting on it.