Hollywood's obscene transformation into 'Pallywood'

6 de marzo, 2025

The latest Oscars ceremony honored Best Documentary Feature to No Other Land, a film that exposes how Hollywood has embraced the pro-Hamas discourse, distorting historical facts and perpetuating a Palestinian hoax. This is not an isolated case, systematically the entertainment world, media and news agencies have been active propagators of all the jihadist lies since October 7, 2023 itself.

No Other Land is a theatricalization that seeks to generate empathy for the illegal Palestinian occupation in Masafer Yatta, an area designated as an Israeli military training camp in Area C of Judea and Samaria, under full Israeli control according to the Oslo Accords.

The film openly adopts the Palestinian perspective, presenting the usurpers as victims while omitting the legal and historical context that belies its narrative. Its directors, who were so conspicuous and sensitive on the Oscar stage, are Palestinian Basel Adra and Israeli Yuval Abraham. Upon receiving the award, Adra spoke of Israeli evil, while Abraham joined in the attacks against Israel, albeit adding a hypocritical mention of Israeli hostages, to whitewash his stance. Abraham serves this cynical purpose in the film: to validate the production and give it legitimacy as a Jewish whistleblower. So contrived is his presence that, while he proclaims the idyllic coexistence between Jews and Palestinians, behind the scenes his anti-Israeli hatred proves to be his only driving force.

And that's because on Wednesday footage was released showing the directors of No Other Land harassing a group of Israeli Defense Forces soldiers in the area. In the documentary, this harassment is not seen, but a scene is shown that is intended to denounce the cruelty of the IDF in Massafer Yatta. Fortunately, behind-the-scenes footage uncovers that this was in fact an organized provocation against IDF soldiers.

The images come from the body camera of an IDF soldier, and there you can see Abraham and Adra along with a group of activists cornering, with unusual violence, several Israeli soldiers providing security in the area. Get out of here, Abraham shouted at the soldiers, accusing one of them of sexually harassing him and other activists. "Who do you think you are to talk to the soldiers like that? Shame on you!" the soldiers tell him, adding, "Who have I touched? I have my hands in my pockets."

Sure, in the phony speech in front of the Oscar audience, Abraham claimed that US foreign policy blocks the path to peace, but the truth is that he lied to an audience all too willing to swallow any anti-Israeli bias no matter how grotesque. For decades, Israel and the U.S. have repeatedly proposed the creation of a Palestinian state as part of peace efforts. But that's not what Abraham, Adra and their comrades want.

All the Arab-Israeli peace agreements, the offers of "the two-state solution," Israel's withdrawal from areas governed by the Palestinian Authority that ended up becoming the terrorist sanctuary of Gaza, the Agreements of Abraham; all have been systematically rejected by the Palestinian movement. The explicit offer of "national rights for both peoples" was reiterated, but Hamas does not want this but to push Israel and Israelis into the sea.

Returning to the Manichean script of No Other Land, the story is based on the myth of Masafer Yatta, an area located in Area C under Israeli control, which used to be traversed by nomadic Bedouins for grazing. There were no Palestinian settlements there until the early 1990s, but why did that area suddenly become of interest to the Palestinian cause? Because that is the time when the Israeli Air Force began using the area for large-scale live-fire military training. These exercises made it impossible for the site to serve as a permanent residence. Construction began after the area was declared a military firing range (IDF Area 918), and was done for the strategic purpose of causing its demolition and then presenting it to the world as evidence of "forced displacement."

The documentary awarded by the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is nothing less than a textbook product of Pallywood: a veritable industry of manipulation of images and events to sustain before the world the victimhood narrative that demonizes Israel.

What is Pallywood? Pallywood, is a sarcastic term that describes the staged Palestinian propaganda strategy that uses media manipulation and staging to generate international sympathy. This distortion mechanism invents attacks through edited or directly acted videos. But artificial intelligence has amplified its reach, allowing the creation of large-scale fake videos and photos that easily go viral. Often these creations are so crude that they show photos of people with three arms, seven fingers per hand or dead people moving. Many of the people who work on these productions often repeat themselves in various scenes or events, but the truth is that this is a widespread war manipulation industry.



One of the features of the Pallywood manual is the use of children to amplify the emotional impact. Just in No Other Land, this use is widespread, just as Hamas uses its children as human shields, builds tunnels under their schools and hides weaponry in their rooms. One can even often see, at Gazan celebrations, little ones being encouraged to acts of terrorist violence.

The mechanism of manipulation and creation of fictional content as support for jihadist terrorism has grown exponentially. A clear example is the British network BBC, which after the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023 refused to label the group as "terrorist," has been emblematic in minimizing Hamas atrocities such as murder, rape and kidnappings.

A report into the BBC's coverage between October 2023 and February 2024 by British-Israeli lawyer Trevor Asserson found that there were 1,553 violations of its own editorial guidelines on impartiality and truth, in order to favor Hamas. The report noted that Hamas was described as a terrorist organization in only 3.2% of mentions and that the network associated Israel with "war crimes" and "genocide."

But an even bigger scandal is the one that erupted with another far-reaching documentary like the one that received the Oscar. It is the documentary Gaza: How to Survive in a War Zone, which was pulled in February 2025 after the BBC admitted "serious flaws" in its making.

Again the Pallywood manual was put in place to use children. To top it off one of them, the narrator, was Abdullah Al-Yazouri who turned out to be the son of the vice minister of agriculture of Hamas, to whom the BBC gave money breaking all legality and ethics, a fact not disclosed to viewers. Moreover, the cameraman of the documentary was filmed celebrating the October 7 massacre. Once again, the BBC, like the Oscar ceremony, served as a platform for terrorists.

That Hollywood awards No Other Land is a confirmation of its willingness to embrace biased narratives that demonize Israel and whitewash Palestinian tactics. Hollywood has become its own violent caricatureand the tool of a strategic war of international pressure. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, by awarding No Other Land, became complicit in a Judeophobic hoax that, moreover, perpetuates Hamas' control over Gazan life. The decadence of Hollywood has ended up becoming 'Pallywood.'