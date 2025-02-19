Why Trump Must Insist on Removing Hamas From Power

19 de febrero, 2025

The Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has reportedly expressed readiness to cede control of the Gaza Strip and hand it over to the Palestinian Authority (PA), headed by Mahmoud Abbas.

This assurance, however, does not mean that Hamas is willing to lay down its weapons or dismantle its military wing, Izz a-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas wants the PA to return to the Gaza Strip only to pay salaries and fund various projects, including the reconstruction of the devastation. That arrangement would still exempt Hamas of its duties and responsibilities towards the two million residents of the Gaza Strip and allow the terror group to rearm, regroup and rebuild its military capabilities.

Shortly after the report surfaced about Hamas's purported willingness to relinquish control of the Gaza Strip, one of the group's senior officials, Osama Hamdan, affirmed that his group has no intention of laying down its weapons or ending its rule over the coastal enclave. Hamas leaders, in addition, Hamdan stressed, will not leave the Gaza Strip.

"The issue of the weapons of the resistance and the leaders of the resistance is nonnegotiable," Hamdan told the Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera television network, a self-appointed mouthpiece for Hamas. He also threatened that Hamas would not allow any non-Palestinian party to enter the Gaza Strip. "Anyone who wants to replace Israel, we will deal with them as if they were Israel," Hamdan said. "Quite simply, anyone who wants to work on behalf of Israel [in the Gaza Strip] would have to bear the consequences of being an Israeli agent."

The Hamas official's threat is directed not only towards Abbas's PA, but also against Arab countries that might be considering involvement in the administration of the Gaza Strip after the war, which began on October 7, 2023 when the terrorist group invaded Israel, murdering 1,200 Israelis and wounding thousands of others. Another 251 Israelis were kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas terrorists as well as "ordinary" Palestinians.

No Arab country will agree to play any role in the administration of the Gaza Strip as long as Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups continue to maintain an armed presence there. The same applies to the PA, which was expelled from the Gaza Strip by Hamas in 2007. That year, Hamas staged a violent and brutal coup during which dozens of PA loyalists were killed.

Hamas' plan: mantain control of Gaza at any cost

Since the beginning of the US-brokered Israel-Hamas ceasefire-hostage deal in mid-January, the PA and the Arab states, as well as the rest of the world, have seen the reemergence of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) masked terrorists on the streets of the Gaza Strip. The presence of the terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip aims to send a message to the PA and the Arab states that Hamas and PIJ remain in control despite the heavy casualties they suffered during the war.

The terror groups say they will not allow any other security forces to take control of the Gaza Strip. If that were to happen, Iran would lose one of its significant strongholds in the Middle East.

Iran's ruling mullahs have already lost their strategic ally with the collapse of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad. Furthermore, as a result of Israel's military and security operations over the past 16 months, Iran's Hezbollah proxy in Lebanon has been severely weakened. Losing the Gaza Strip would therefore be another severe blow to the Iranian regime, whose declared goal is to annihilate the "Zionist entity."

Similarly, Hamas's longtime patrons and funders in Qatar will do their utmost to ensure that the terrorist group remains in power.

Hamdan's statements are a clear indication that Hamas intends to maintain its control of the Gaza Strip at any cost. They are also a sign that Hamas is determined to continue its terror attacks against Israel.

As Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a former Gaza resident and Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council, noted:

"It's official - Hamas wants war and pre-emptively rebukes Egypt and Arab proposals for [the reconstruction of] Gaza.... [Hamdan] says that:

Hamas won, and the idea of the resistance was victorious. Iran helped the resistance and will have a role in the future, whereas those who didn't help the resistance can't now expect to play a role (he's talking about the Arab countries). Hamas, which brought unprecedented achievements, cannot be told that it won't be part of the Palestinian national project. Anyone who wants to act in Israel's stead and in its place will be treated as such and will have to deal with the consequences of that (he's talking about any security arrangement that entails PA forces, Arab or international troops). Hamas won't discuss disarming, the departure of its leaders [from Gaza], or disappearing from the scene and won't leave or pay any prices for reconstruction. Hamas and team resistance have Iran, Turkey, and Africa (mainly referring to South Africa) as allies to provide support. Hamas will rebuild its capabilities in Gaza and will expand them further, with its most crucial strength being that it can slap (attack) Israel anytime it wants.

"This is a significant development and has immense implications for Gaza's people, the region, Trump's plan, and what's going to unfold in the near future."

Sami Abu Zuhri, another senior Hamas official, said this week that his group is going nowhere. He added that Israel's effort to remove Hamas from power has failed, and he threatened to launch more attacks against Israelis:

"We say to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu: We are capable of teaching you one lesson after the other. Hamas will stay [in power]."



The U.S. must push for Hamas' removal

The Trump administration and the rest of the international community need to take Hamas's threats seriously. The Hamas leaders (most of whom live in a number of Arab and Islamic countries) are basically saying that they do not believe the Trump administration's talk about removing Hamas from power. Ignoring Hamas's threats means that there will be more October 7-style massacres of Israelis.

Any deal that allows Hamas to remain in power would be disastrous for Israel, the Palestinians, and Arab states threatened by the Iran-led "Axis of Resistance."

It would also undermine the Trump administration's credibility in the eyes of many in the Middle East. The Trump administration will appear as if it is only good at making empty threats.

There should be no reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as long as Iran's proxies remain in power. The idea of allowing the Palestinian Authority to return to the Gaza Strip as a civilian body that pays salaries and funds projects should be rejected by the Trump administration.

Even if the PA is permitted to deploy its own security forces in the Gaza Strip, it does not mean that they would be able to disarm Hamas and other terrorist groups. The PA did not do so when it was in control of the Gaza Strip between 1994 and 2007, and the assumption that it would do so now is catastrophically wrong.

