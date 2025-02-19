Congress members mark 500 days since Hamas-led assault in Israel on Oct. 7

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 18 de febrero, 2025

U.S. Congress members took time on Tuesday to recognize day 500 of the Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when terrorists slaughtered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 others, dragging them into the Gaza Strip.

“500 days ago, Hamas terrorists waged the deadliest assault on the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement. “They murdered more than 1,000 men, women and children; kidnapped hundreds more; and committed unspeakable atrocities against innocent people. The excruciating pain experienced on that day was almost unimaginable, and for many, it is still felt just as strongly today as it was 16 months ago.”

“We vow to the families whose loved ones have languished at the hands of Hamas—to Israel and her people, and for those who stand for freedom—that we’ll work to ensure another Oct. 7 never happens again,” he added.

He thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for securing the most recent release of hostages on Feb. 15, saying he prays that “every hostage held by Hamas returns home soon.”

“The United States has made clear that we will apply maximum pressure to any government or terrorist group who aims to terrorize Israel or the world,” Johnson stated. “Because with strength and light, we will overcome the darkness.”

Other members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate marked the solemn day.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) wrote that “500 days ago today, the world witnessed the bloodiest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust as Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists brutally attacked the State of Israel.”

“We must never forget the 1,200 innocent civilians that Hamas murdered that day,” she added. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will not rest until all the hostages are brought home, and we will always support our most precious ally Israel as they continue to fight for their right to exist.”

Stefanik, who has been nominated as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, also statedthat Israel has a “biblical right” to Judea and Samaria.

“Israeli hostages have endured a level of torture and trauma that most of us cannot begin to comprehend,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), who has been one of Israel’s biggest supporters in Congress. “Five hundred days of captivity at the hands of Hamas is too hellish to imagine, let alone experience. The onus falls on Hamas: Let them go.”

Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pennsylvania), who was sworn into office last month, wrote that he and his wife, Dina Powell McCormick, “pray for this nightmare to end and for their safe return to their friends and families.”

Hamas still holds 73 hostages in the Gaza Strip. Six are to be released this Saturday. Four bodies of hostages murdered in Hamas captivity are slated to be released on Thursday.

"Uncertainty and fear"

Rep. Brad Schneider(D-Ill.), who is Jewish, posted that “500 days ago Hamas invaded Israel, barbarically murdered more than 1,200 people and took 250 hostage,” emphasizing that “73 hostages remain in Gaza, including four Americans. We will not rest until every one is returned home and reunited with their families.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), another Jewish Congress member, said that “we won’t stop pushing until Hamas releases all of them to their loved ones.” She recently reintroduced the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Senate with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Rep. Steny Hoyer (DM.D.) stated that “73 hostages, including five Americans, remain in captivity with their families continuing to live in fear and uncertainty for the future. I will not rest until every single hostage has returned home to their families.”

©JNS