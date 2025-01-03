How Musk's influence on the MAGA movement can radically change the country

2 de enero, 2025

A few days ago the country witnessed an open discussion among members of the MAGA movement. What some media labeled as an internal war, started at X with a comment by Vivek Ramaswamy on how American culture is in decline, and ended in a public discussion among several Republican Party leaders on how the issue of legal migration should be addressed. The highlight: Musk won the discussion and won Trump's support.

The issue stands out not only because of the position finally expressed by Trump, but because it is a clear sign of the important role Musk has taken not only in influencing Trump, but in influencing the entire country and the public discussion. With more than 200 million followers on X, and an uncanny sincerity when expressing his ideas, the entrepreneur has become one of the most influential figures in the country and the world. Having the ability to, in just seconds, get his ideas across to the most influential men, but also to mobilize popular sentiment.

Vivek and Musk put their finger on a long-standing wound in the Republican Party: the issue of migration. Musk not only dared to go against major figures in the MAGA movement, but openly said that he was willing to go to "war" to defend H-1B visas. He even used the discussion to give a few economics lessons to some extreme protectionists in the Party. He explained to them that wealth is not like a "fixed pie" and that every human being is a potential wealth creator, so the idea that migration must be stopped because it takes jobs away from Americans is mostly wrong.

Musk knew he was going to cause an uproar within the Party with his public comments. He didn't care. Just as throughout his life he has not minded putting his capital and his public persona at risk for the sake of bringing forward projects that he believes will change the world. Musk is not the typical investor who is only looking for a business with high profitability, what has moved him throughout his career is the intention to contribute to improving society. His last contribution was to buy Twitter, a matter that was definitely determinant in the victory of Donald Trump, and in general in the quality and veracity of the information that Americans receive.

Musk not only has the courage to stand up for his ideas, even when that means upsetting figures who seem untouchable within the MAGA movement, but fundamentally he has good ideas and is smart. In that historic interview Musk did with Trump in the home stretch of the presidential race. When the billionaire asked Trump about how to lower inflation and improve the economy, the president talked about his oil and gas policy, and how that would lower prices; he talked about making things easier for entrepreneurs and lowering regulation, but it was Musk who at the end of Trump's answer, put on the table the issue of government spending as a cause of inflation. Musk understands economics very well.

What started as an opinion in the middle of an interview on X, today has become the Department of Government Efficiency, which plans to help cut millions in government spending. Trump is also a smart man, and as a good manager, he has been able to recognize Musk's genius and seems to now have him as one of histop advisors.

Musk can lead the MAGA movement to a very interesting growth, moving away from the ideas of those who want to stop migration altogether, the businessman might even be able to manage to make work what for decades neither party has been able to achieve: an immigration reform. This country urgently needs to secure the border and curb illegal immigration, but at the same time, it needs to make the immigration process easier for those who contribute to the generation of wealth. It would be historic for the Republican Party to accomplish such a thing.

We have seen Musk talk about the economy, regulation, public spending and migration, we don't know what other ideas he will bring to the table in the coming months, but just with what he has already advocated, if he indeed succeeds in carrying it out, Musk and Trump have the opportunity to leave a great mark in the history of this country.