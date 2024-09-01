Germany vows 'knife control' after ISIS refugee slashes throats at Diversity Festival

1 de septiembre, 2024

After a Syrian Muslim refugee slashed the throats of a few middle-aged people at the Festival of Diversity, the German government has announced that it will ban knives over three inches long.

The ISIS terrorist was one of over a million migrants who had invaded Germany while claiming to be "refugees". The migrant was also one of the many scheduled to be deported, but was not.

All that the Muslim terrorist had to do to evade deportation was leave government housing when the authorities came looking for him. And then when the military-age Arab Muslim migrant came back, the deportation order had expired and he couldn't be deported. Undeported Muslim refugees have been one of the largest sources of terrorism, crime and violence in Europe.

So the German government is proposing a ban on knives over three inches.

After laying a white rose at the site of the Diversity Festival slashing that left three dead and eight wounded, Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised rapid action would be taken against knives.

Right now, people in Germany can carry knives up to 4.7 inches long. The law will be modified so that they can only carry knives up to 2.4 inches long. No one appears to have considered the possibility that Muslim terrorists on the way to killing as many infidels as possible might violate the law and carry a concealed knife of 4 inches or longer. Such thoughts are unthinkable.

However, the authorities are also proposing "knife-free" zones around railway stations and other areas where stabbings and slashings tend to happen, to finally put an end to the violence.

In May, an Afghan Muslim refugee had attacked a counter-Jihad rally in Germany, stabbing and slashing attendees along with a police officer who had tried to restrain the anti-migrant activists from fighting back against the Muslim refugee trying to kill them.

German authorities responded by vowing to crack down on "knife crime" with "stronger measures to control the possession and carrying of knives, tougher penalties for their misuse and intensive awareness campaigns about the dangers."

If any Muslim terrorists still don't know about the dangers of stabbing people, the awareness campaign would let them know.

There were 13,844 "knife crime" incidents in Germany in 2023, which the authorities are blaming on the existence of knives and not the perpetrators, who are reportedly mostly young Muslim men. The authorities have resisted linking the nearly 10% increase in knife crime to Muslim migration.

"Though non-Germans are disproportionately represented in police knife crime statistics, that in itself is not a very helpful insight," a 'criminologist' interviewed by the Deutsche Welle media outlet argued.

In 2023, nearly 1 in 5 criminals were refugees.

The mostly Muslim migrants were responsible for over 1 in 10 sexual assaults in just one year. They have carried out around 7,000 sexual assaults since the beginning of the migrant crisis. Half of gang rapists are foreigners, and there are on average almost two gang rapes committed in Germany every single day.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the state where the latest Muslim terrorist attack took place, 1 in 3 sex offenders, half of shoplifters and burglars, and 4 out of 5 pickpockets were foreigners.

Muslim migrants have carried out around 7,000 sexual assaults since the beginning of the migrant crisis.

Typical of this kind of violence was an altercation between two Arab Muslims, which ended with one of them stabbed in Magdeburg, migrants fighting with knives in a refugee center in Bavaria, and a litany of young foreign men confronting and stabbing each other all across Germany.

But locating the source of the problem is probably "not a very helpful insight," In the UK, people sharing such insights are being locked up even as Islamic terrorists are being freed.

The German government is more moderate than the Marxist lunatics at Whitehall. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood, a supporter of Islamic terrorism, have decided to ruthlessly suppress all British opposition to mass migration with raids and prison sentences.

But a "moderate" European government is one that mostly ignores the problem while promising to increase deportations after every Islamic terrorist attack, before realizing that it can do nothing. There is little difference between the putatively conservative Merkel government and the putatively leftist Scholz government, much as every French government, whatever its formal political orientation, has offered the same meaningless condemnations and empty promises.

If the Communist and Islamist party La France Insoumise, which rose to parliamentary victory due to its alliance with President Emmanuel Macron, succeeds in taking over, it can be expected to turn the police loose on political opponents the way that the Starmer regime has done on critics of migration in the UK.

For now, the German authorities are deploring all the stabbings and promising knife control.

Creating "knife-free" zones, limiting the length of knives that can be carried (except for newly purchased knives still in their plastic wrapping) and creating social media campaigns about the dangers of knives is the sort nonsense that the UK and other governments indulged in as a distraction from the reality of who is actually doing the stabbing (not to mention acid-throwing).

Much like the American liberal obsession with gun control, literally objectifying the problem, talking about things so that they don't have to talk about people, and then talking about broader social and economic issues, is a useful distraction from seeing what is actually taking place.

The Festival of Diversity ended in bloodshed, as it always does, but there will be another one. Much of the West now exists in the throes of an endless diversity festival where no one notices the killers, only the number of rounds in their magazines and the lengths of their blades.

© Gatestone Institute