Three people were killed and seven injured in a knife attack at a municipal festival in western Germany

Police officers in Solingen, western Germany, where at least three people were killed. Ina Fassbender / AFP .

Published by AFP Verified by 23 de agosto, 2024

A man killed three people and left several others wounded in a knife attack Friday during a municipal festival in Solingen, western Germany, said police, who are searching for the assailant.

Security forces launched a "major operation" to find the suspect, with a "wide-ranging agreement" at the scene, a police spokesman in the nearby city of Düsseldorf said.

Television station ZDF reported a large deployment of security forces in the area, with helicopters and emergency vehicles. According to this media outlet, officers asked people to leave the site.

Local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt said, citing sources at the scene, that the attack had left three dead and seven wounded.

The public party where the multiple stabbing took place was part of a series of events to celebrate Solingen's 650th anniversary.

With some 150,000 inhabitants, this small town lies in the Ruhr mining district, half a distance from the major cities of Düsseldorf and Cologne.

"It breaks my heart."

In an online statement, Solingen Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach said the city was "shocked, horrified, and in great pain."

"We all wanted to celebrate our city's anniversary together, and now we have to mourn for the dead and the injured," he added.

"It breaks my heart that there was an attack in our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for those who are still fighting for their lives," he said.

People had flocked to the city center for the first of three days of celebrations that included live music, street theater, and a variety of comedy shows.

City officials expected to welcome up to 75,000 visitors over the three days of activities.

After the attack, one of the organizers asked the public to leave the site and said emergency crews were trying to save several people, the Solinger Tageblatt newspaper said.

Several knife attacks have been reported in the past year in Germany that prompted Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to vow to crack down on such crimes.

A double security threat hangs over the country: on one hand, the jihadist attacks, and on the other, the actions of extreme right-wing groups.