TheSquadlified

The media does not usually pay attention to the silent majorities, because that is exactly what they are: silent. They don't make noise, they don't insult in person or on social media, they don't go to mass demonstrations or assault anyone, and therefore they don't attract cameras or microphones; nor do they want to.

The silent majorities do not have time and/or interest in taking to the streets or discussing ideologies on social media; they must work and/or study long hours, take care of their loved ones and rest so they can get up and do it all again the next day. Nevertheless, they watch and listen to what is going on around them and form their opinions regarding various political, social and economic issues, but they understand that, beyond the different points of view, there are basic issues that are non-negotiable. The majority of Americans have to agree on these issues so that the values that the United States represents are not destroyed.

It is for that reason, perhaps, that the first member of The Squad failed in the Democratic primary. Jamaal Bowman, a socialist and anti-Israel representative, was defeated by George Latimer, a more moderate choice willing to help Israel in its war against Hamas. Latimer will join New York's 16th district after winning by 20 percentage points.

'The Squad' lacks self-criticism

As expected, other members of The Squad blamed for the lopsided defeat on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), an American organization dedicated to strengthening the U.S.-Israel bond, because the group and its super PAC United Democracy Project donated more than $14 million to Latimer's campaign.

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) took aim at AIPAC, which she called a "Republican organization."

"I think that what we do need to have a real conversation about is how a Republican, primarily Republican and largely Republican-financed organization is playing and dumping money and playing an extremely divisive role in the Democratic Party," AOC said.

Congresswoman Cori Bush, AOC's partner in The Squad who is also facing a tough primary challenge in her district, also spoke out about the pro-Israel organization.

"AIPAC and their allies — backed by far-right Donald Trump megadonors — poured a tidal wave of cash into this primary race showing us just how desperate these billionaire extremists are in their attempts to buy our democracy, promote their own gain, and silence the voices of progress and justice. There should be no question about the need to get Big Money out of politics," Bush said in a statement.

However, instead of continuing to blame others for their electoral failures like immature children, left-wing extremists in the Democratic Party should be self-critical, although, admittedly, self-criticism is not usually a quality of progressives. As part of their work of introspection, they should also put themselves in the shoes of the silent majorities, made up of Republicans, Democrats, independents and others, who do not want to see America destroyed.

The weariness of the silent majorities



They must understand that the silent majorities are not pleased to see leftist activists assaulting Jews on college campuses, in the streets, at their homes and in synagogues across the country by leftist activists who feel that antisemitism should be part of their political agenda. That is why they are even willing to ally with radical Islamists, who can't wait to cut off the heads of their transitory allies, but for now use them as rungs on a ladder to impose their authoritarian, violent, racist, misogynist and homophobic ideologies.

The silent majorities are also not interested in radical Islamism sowing terror in the United States as it does in parts of Europe. Americans, be they Republicans, Democrats or whatever, want to remain part of the free world, where all ethnicities, religions, cultures, sexual choices, etc, are tolerated and where women can live without fear, work and study freely and wear whatever they like. The leftists still don't understand that their Islamist allies want to slit their throats and continue to take for granted many of the freedoms they enjoy today.

The silent majorities are tired of being fooled. They watch when progressives talk about peace while destroying public and private property at various riots while assaulting police officers. These same progressives talk about tolerance while attacking Jews and anyone who carries a sign or flag they don't like. They talk about freedom yet they don't allow people to express themselves. They disrupt public hearings, shows and conferences with shouting and violence.

The silent majorities also don't want their children to read sexually explicit books at a very young age or ruin their bodies with irreversible hormone treatments. They want their children to have a healthy childhood and be able to be children while they are young. They are not willing to put up with a group of ideologized adults ruining their childhood.

All these displays of intolerance, authoritarianism, racism and obscenities are endorsed and promoted by The Squad, so they can't blame others if they don't want to submit to them. Their talk of a more just society may fool some people for a while, but these are the same people who also turn their backs on them when they realize what lies behind their words.

As long as The Squad continues to fail to listen to the silent majorities, they will continue to lose support and the day will come when they will be absolutely TheSquadlified.