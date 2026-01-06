‘Let’s give him time,’ NY state Democratic leader says, after Mamdani repeals protections of Jews

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (C) places his hand on a Quran AFP

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de enero, 2026

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York state Democratic party, stated on Jan. 4 that he opposes New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to repeal executive orders designed to protect Jews and Israel. In an interview with the New York Post, however, he cautioned against rushing to judgment.

“I disagree with it. It obviously didn’t send a reassuring message to the Jewish community,” he told the Post.

The interview followed the mayor’s repeal of all of his predecessor’s executive orders in the prior 15 months, including several designed to protect Jews and to bar discrimination against Israel.

The New York Times reported, citing Mamdani staffers, that the mayor wanted to prioritize repealing pro-Israel orders but said publicly that he was axing everything that his predecessor, Eric Adams, ordered since he was indicted on federal bribery and other charges, in order to avoid offending Jews.

“I want to be fair-minded. Let’s lower the temperature,” Jacobs told the Post. “Let’s give him time.”

The state Democratic leader declined to endorse Mamdani during the primary, citing concerns over the mayor’s positions on Israel. That refusal put Jacobs at odds with his longtime ally, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“We have to give him a chance to establish his administration,” Jacobs told the Post.

