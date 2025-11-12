Taxpayer dollars funded Linda Sarsour’s radical nonprofit

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de noviembre, 2025

The Arab American Association of New York, which anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour directed from 2005 to 2017, has received about $4.1 million in New York state and city funding in the past seven years, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“The state-level funding came primarily from the New York State Department of State, with $20,000 disbursed from the Office of Children and Family Services. Its city-level funding is much murkier,” the publication reported. “One $60,000 payment came from the Department of Small Business Services, but the rest of the funding was not attributed to any particular agency, watchdog group OpenTheBooks found.”

The association supported anti-Israel protests in Brooklyn shortly after Oct. 7 that “quickly devolved into a riot, with activists shutting down roads, setting fires in the street and yelling and throwing eggs at police officers,” per the Beacon.

Sarsour, who has close ties to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, called on progressives to unseat pro-Israel Democrats in remarks at a recent conference in Puerto Rico, which Mamdani also attended.

“You do the right thing, you keep your job. You don’t do the right thing, you don’t keep your job,” she said, warning elected officials who back Israel that they will face primary challengers.

