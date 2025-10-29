Israeli-founded companies produced $13 billion for New York in 2024, per report

A General View of the Wall Street in New York, NYZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

29 de octubre, 2025

Last year, 648 Israeli-founded companies in New York pulled in some $8.6 billion in earnings, created 28,524 jobs and contributed $13.3 billion in value to the state economy, according to a new report from the United States-Israel Business Alliance.

The 2025 New York-Israel Economic Impact Report found that about 90% of that impact was centered in New York City and that these Israeli-founded companies created a total of 57,145 jobs when “accounting for the multiplier effect.”

Jobs at those companies paid $150,486 a year, on average, the report says.

“The data affirms that Israeli founders continue to be indispensable to New York,” said Aaron Kaplowitz, president of the alliance. “In addition to creating local jobs and bringing much-needed revenue to local communities, Israelis are integral to propelling the state’s innovation economy forward.”

The findings show significant growth from the original 2019 New York-Israel Economic Impact Report, which documented 142 Israeli-founded companies created in the state in that time frame, leading to 4,793 jobs.

The number of Israeli-founded companies with at least $1 billion in value, known as “unicorns,” increased from five to 20.

“Israeli founders have faced strong economic headwinds over the past six years, most notably from COVID-19 disruptions and geopolitical challenges,” Kaplowitz stated. “Nevertheless, Israelis have a knack for turning challenges into opportunities—in some cases, big opportunities—and the data show that this resilience has also proven beneficial to New Yorkers.”

