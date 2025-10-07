More than 1.5 million Israeli flags to fly in memory of Oct. 7 victims

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 7 de octubre, 2025

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has organized an effort to fly more than 1.5 million Israeli flags in memory of the two-year anniversary of the Hamas-led terror attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, it said on Monday.

The “Flags of Fellowship” campaign involves more than 1 million congregants, churches, colleges and universities, and synagogues each flying 1,200 Israeli flags to represent those killed in the attack.

The campaign kicked off with a ceremony at Kibbutz Nir Oz in the Gaza Envelope, where nearly a quarter of the kibbutz’s residents were either kidnapped or killed that Black Shabbat.

The international campaign launched with a major gathering on Oct. 5 at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with their congregation of 10,000 pro-Israel activists.

“Every one of these 1.5 million flags carries a simple and sacred truth: Am Yisrael is not alone,” said Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of IFCJ. “Across America, from churches to synagogues to universities, people of faith are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel.”

“Each flag honors the lives stolen on Oct. 7, but it also proclaims that love, faith and fellowship are stronger than hate,” she continued. “Together, we are turning remembrance into action and grief into light.”

