Billionaire philanthropist donates $250,000 to Mamdani super PAC

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 21 de agosto, 2025

Elizabeth Simons, a philanthropist and daughter of the late mathematician turned billionaire hedge-fund manager James Simons, donated $250,000 to a pro-Zohran Mamdani super PAC, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

New Yorkers for Lower Costs, the “official Zohran Mamdani super PAC,” claims that it has raised “millions from over 10,000 donors.”

Simons’s represents the largest in the PAC, the Post reported.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman and Democratic Socialist who is running as the Democratic candidate in the race for New York City mayor, has drawn extensive criticism from Jewish groups and others for his censure of Israel and rhetoric that appears antisemitic. Mamdani has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if the latter visited the Big Apple.

A super PAC supporting Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who lost in the Democratic primary to Mamdani and is running as an independent, reportedly raised more than $26 million.