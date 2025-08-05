Netanyahu, Johnson meet in ancient Shiloh, along with Congress members

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 5 de agosto, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, visiting U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and their wives met in ancient Shiloh in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria on Monday evening, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, were invited to the joint dinner also attended by Johnson’s wife, Kelly Lary, Huckabee’s wife; Janet Huckabee; Congress members Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) and Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.); as well as Yisrael Gantz, head of the Yesha Council and head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

During the event, the Netanyahus also met with Yaron and Ditsa Or, the parents of 32-year-old hostage Avinatan Or.

Shiloh is historically significant as the ancient spiritual and religious center of Israel, where the Tabernacle and Ark of the Covenant stood for nearly 370 years before the First Temple was built in Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu met last night with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson and his wife Kelly Lary, in the community of Shilo in Samaria. pic.twitter.com/h3bThwc7O1 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 5, 2025

Johnson declared that Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people “by right” during a historic visit to Ariel on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Samaria capital.

“The Bible teaches that the hills of Judea and Samaria were promised to the Jewish people and belong to you by right,” Johnson said during the tour with local leaders, according to a readout of his remarks provided by the Ariel Municipality. “The world may not see it that way, but we do.”

UNRWA staffer list includes many Hamas terrorists

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) sent a list of employees to the Israeli Foreign Ministry last week that included numerous individuals identified as Hamas terrorists, Amir Weissbrod, deputy director-general of the ministry’s division for U.N. and international organizations, said Sunday.



“Nothing new under the sun with UNRWA,” Weissbrod wrote on X, adding that some of these employees were identified as terrorists by Israel as far back as 2011. “Nothing was done about them, and they are still employed,” he continued.

