Whole UN commission resigns, long seen as anti-Israel

Days after Washington sanctioned Francesca Albanese, an “independent adviser” to the United Nations with a long history of Jew-hatred, three U.N. officials, who have also been long accused of antisemitism, resigned from the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Navi Pillay, 83, of South Africa, who chaired the commission, cited her “age, medical issues and the weight of several other commitments” in her July 8 resignation letter, which she said would take effect on Nov. 3.

Miloon Kothari, of India, wrote it had been “an honor” to serve in a July 10 letter and noted his resignation in “confirmation of the understanding we reached during our meeting last week.” Chris Sidoti, of Australia, wrote in his July 9 resignation to Jürg Lauber, president of the Human Rights Council, that “the retirement of the chair is an appropriate time to re-constitute the commission,” but that “I am willing to accept re-appointment to the commission should you so wish.”

“Now the dominoes are falling. Frightened of also being sanctioned, architects of the U.N.’s anti-Israel inquisition are fleeing the ship,” stated Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which first brought the resignations to light. “The tide is turning.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, stated that “this is a step in the right direction, but there is still a long road ahead.”

“We will not rest until justice and moral clarity are restored in the halls of the United Nations,” Danon said.

The commission was established to investigate what the United Nations said are human rights abuses in Israel and Palestinian-controlled territories. Its three members long drew criticism for being anti-Israel. (JNS sought comment from the U.S. mission to the United Nations.)

Pillay has supported the movement to boycott Israel. Kothari told an antisemitic site in 2022 that social media is “controlled largely by, whether it is the Jewish lobby or it is specific NGOs, a lot of money being thrown into trying to discredit us.” Sidoti has said of antisemitism that Jews throw “around accusations like rice at a wedding.”

“This was a commission born in prejudice, designed to target Israel, while ignoring Hamas, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Authority,” Neuer stated. “Its members were selected precisely for their hostility to the Jewish state.”

“There is still a long road ahead to fix this broken body called the ‘Human Rights Council,’ but maybe things are starting to move due to the measures taken by the United States,” stated Amir Weissbrod, deputy Israeli director-general for the United Nations and international organizations.

“Pillay and her companions signified all what was wrong in this body,” he said. “Not standing with their minimal obligation to be impartial and neutral, having a nomination for life with no scrutiny and a huge waste of resources on endless biased anti-Israeli reports.”

Lauber has requested that council member states propose new commission members by Aug. 31.

Uranium in Iran ‘not been eliminated,’ expert says, citing ‘NYT report’

The White House is seemingly denying a report from The New York Times, which cites an unnamed Israeli official who claimed Israeli intelligence determined that some of Iran’s underground stockpile of enriched uranium survived Israeli and American airstrikes in mid-June.



“As President Trump has said many times, 'Operation Midnight Hammer' totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Anna Kelly, a White House deputy press secretary, told reporters after being asked about it. “The entire world is safer thanks to his decisive leadership.”



However, Jonathan Ruhe, director of foreign policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), told JNS the comments by Israeli officials “underscore that Iran’s nuclear program has not been eliminated, despite impressive Israeli-U.S. action to obliterate many key sites and personnel.”

​

​“Even if Iran’s primary enriched uranium reserves are stuck underground, IAEA inspectors warned long before the recent strikes that they cannot verify this is Iran’s entire stockpile,” he told JNS. “This uncertainty is worsening as Iran now expels inspectors.” (The Islamic Republic implemented a law in July suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and expelled its members.)

