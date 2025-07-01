US Supreme Court shakes up fight against Palestinian terror

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 30 de junio, 2025

A landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling may change the fight against terrorism forever. In this episode of “Basic Law,” hosted by Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, we examine the 9-0 SCOTUS decision in Fuld v. PLO, a case that could finally allow American victims of Palestinian terrorism to sue the Palestinian Authority and PLO in American courts.

Joining the show is Miriam Fuld, widow of American-Israeli Ari Fuld, murdered at the age of 45 in a 2018 terrorist attack while defending others. Miriam courageously recounts her husband’s story and her family’s pursuit of justice in Israeli and American courts.

Also featured is Erielle Davidson, attorney at Holtzman Vogel, who unpacks the legal and constitutional implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling; the fight to hold the PLO and the Palestinian Authority accountable under the Anti-Terrorism Act; and the role of congressional legislation like the PSJVTA in establishing jurisdiction. Davidson also highlights the widespread bipartisan support for this case, including amicus briefs from figures such as Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa); Mike Pompeo, a former U.S. secretary of state; and Judge Steven Menashi.

Topics covered:

The constitutional question of jurisdiction under the Anti-Terrorism Act

The PLO and P.A.’s “Pay-for-Slay” terror payment program

The significance of Fuld v. PLO in litigation post-Oct. 7, 2023

The personal and legal impact on terror victims’ families

The bipartisan legal coalition supporting terror victim rights

© JNS