Bombers needed for Fordow strike en route to Mideast—report

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 21 de junio, 2025

Eight aerial refueling tankers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the home base of the US Air Force’s strategic bombers, open-source intelligence analysts and aviation trackers reported on Saturday.

They were followed by six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, which are capable of carrying Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs designed to destroy heavily fortified bunkers such as the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow.

According to the reports, based on open-source tracking tools, the large group of tankers is a clear sign of an escort mission, likely accompanying the strategic bombers on a westbound flight. Additional tracking sources also detected radio call signs typically associated with strategic bombers.

It is believed the aircraft are headed for the US Air Force base on Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean located about 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) from Iran’s shores, within comfortable striking distance, yet beyond the range of known Iranian weaponry. The island is already home to B-52 bombers and additional tankers.

The strategic bombers are expected to bolster the American force buildup in the region, which will temporarily include at least three aircraft carriers, destroyers, F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, and other military assets. U.S. President Donald Trump is still weighing whether to launch a strike on Iran, having pledged on Thursday to make a decision “within two weeks.”

The B-2 Spirit is the most advanced stealth bomber in the world. The U.S. Air Force possesses 19 of the aircraft, and, taking into account its development costs, the B-2 is the most expensive aircraft ever built.

Its stealth capabilities enable it to penetrate deep into enemy territory without detection by air defense systems, while carrying large payloads of precision-guided munitions. It has a range of approximately 11,000 kilometers (6,835 miles) without refueling and is operated by a two-person crew.

What makes the B-2 strategically significant in the Iranian context is its ability to carry the MOP, nicknamed the “bunker buster.” Weighing about 14 tons, the MOP can penetrate roughly 60 meters (200 feet) underground. The Fordow enrichment facility is considered the most fortified site in Iran’s nuclear program, with centrifuge halls believed to be buried about 90 meters (295 feet) beneath the surface. It is believed that if the site were to be attacked, two MOPs would be used.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

© JNS