8-year-old Ukrainian girl in Israel for cancer treatment killed in Iranian missile attack

19 de junio, 2025

Five members of a Ukrainian family, including an 8-year-old girl undergoing cancer treatment at an Israeli hospital, were among the nine people killed by an Iranian missile impact on a Tel Aviv suburb this week, a city spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The dead in Sunday’s attack in Bat Yam included Anastasia (Nastia) Borik, an 8-year-old first grader who was being treated for leukemia at Sheba Medical Center’s oncology unit.

She was killed along with her mother Maria Peshkurova, 31, her grandmother Olena (Yelena) Peshkurova, 54, and her cousins Konstantin Totvich, 10 and Ilya Peshkurov, 15.

The family had come to Israel from the Ukrainian city of Odessa as tourists in December 2022 for her life-saving medical treatment.

Four Israelis were also killed in the pre-dawn missile attack. It was the single most lethal Iranian strike on Israel over the last six days.

24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in more than 400 Iranian missile attacks across Israel.

