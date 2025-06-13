Israeli FM holds emergency talks amid strike on Iran’s nuclear sites

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de junio, 2025

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a series of urgent calls with counterparts overnight on Thursday, following Jerusalem’s decision to launch strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In response, the Foreign Ministry shifted to emergency operations, activating a situation room to coordinate with Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide.

Dozens of Israeli jets attacked dozens of targets, including military and nuclear sites, in Tehran in a “preemptive, precise, combined offensive” strike early in the morning on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation, dubbed “Rising Lion,” will go on “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.” He added that it will “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.”

“We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponization program. We targeted Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz,” Netanyahu said. “We targeted Iran’s leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb. We also struck at the heart of Iran’s ballistic missile program.”

