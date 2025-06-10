‘Amoral abomination’: Lawmakers criticize NY Regents exam guide for Jew-hatred

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 10 de junio, 2025

Members of Congress denounced a study guide for the 10th-grade New York State Regents exams, which appeared to refer to Zionism as “extreme nationalism,” state that “every war ended with Israel gaining more land” and refer to both Israeli and Palestinian “terrorism,” per an image that StopAntisemitism posted.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) stated that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul “and N.Y. Democrats own this vile antisemitism on New York State Regents exams.”

“A total amoral abomination,” Stefanik said. “This raging antisemitism in New York is appeased and promoted by Kathy Hochul and her failing antisemitic N.Y. Democrat Party. Enough is enough.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) stated that “this is precisely why I fought to pass legislation in New York, over the objections of Assembly Democrats, to make sure New York taught the Holocaust and to determine what materials were being used.”

“It’s precisely why I’m fighting to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act, to ensure we define antisemitism and enforce Title VI,” the congressman said. “Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Education Department need to act immediately to rectify this insanity.”

David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, stated that “10th graders now study for the New York State Regents exam by learning to hate Israel.”

Yaakov Kaplan, vice chair of Brooklyn Community Board 12, stated that an individual teacher issued the study guide, not the state.

“I hope the school district this teacher is associated with will take the appropriate action,” he said.

