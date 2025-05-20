Netanyahu blasts London, Ottawa, Paris for demanding end to war

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 19 de mayo, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday criticized the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, and Canada after they warned of “concrete actions” unless Jerusalem halts its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed, and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa, and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on Oct. 7, while inviting more such atrocities,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The statement reiterated that the war began when “Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza.”

It added that Israel backs U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace vision and urged European leaders to do the same.

“The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won’t,” the statement read.

“This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved,” it concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the three countries issued a joint communiqué expressing strong opposition to expanded Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza and calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate. We call on the Israeli government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter,” the statement read.

While reaffirming support for the Jewish state’s right to self-defense, the countries said the current military escalation was unjustified.

“Israel suffered a heinous attack on Oct. 7. We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate,” they said. “We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The statement also reiterated support for a two-state solution, pointing to an upcoming international conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, scheduled to take place next month in New York.

“These negotiations need to succeed, and we must all work towards the implementation of a two-state solution, which is the only way to bring long-lasting peace and security that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve and ensure long-term stability in the region,” the countries said.

