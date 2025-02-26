‘Trump Gaza’: US president shares AI video of rebuilt enclave

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account on Wednesday, depicting his vision for Gaza’s future.

The video contrasts the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave’s current war-torn state with its proposed transformation into a luxury vacation hotspot.

Beginning with images of destruction and armed terrorists, the clip then transitions to a simulation of a revitalized Gaza, featuring high-rise hotels, bustling markets and children playing on the beach. A song created for the video describes Gaza as “shining.” One notable frame showcases a luxury hotel named “Trump Gaza.”

The video features Trump’s senior advisor and head of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk eating hummus on the beach and concludes with a scene of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging on a beachside sunbed, with the hotel’s name displayed prominently. The final lyrics declare: “Trump’s Gaza—Number One.”

Trump on Tuesday addressed the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement and his ultimatum to Hamas, stating that while he might have taken a different approach than Netanyahu, he respects the premier’s decision. Trump also voiced concern over the situation in Judea and Samaria, noting that Israel is uneasy about the ongoing developments there.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Monday that Hamas fears Trump and that this is why the Gaza-based terror group is freeing hostages.

“Hamas is listening to the president … 29 hostages are alive today and reunited with their families because the whole world listened when President Trump said there would be all hell to pay after the Biden administration couldn’t get this done for 15 months,” Waltz told “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence B. Jones.

Waltz compared Hamas to Islamic State in condemning its treatment of hostages.

“The needle we are trying to thread now is getting all our hostages out. At the same time though, Hamas will not rule Gaza. Period,” he stressed.

“They have a couple of off-ramps that we put on the table, but Hamas will not rule Gaza. They will not cause another Oct. 7. And we will work with Israel to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

