Waltz: Trump’s pressure led to hostage releases, Hamas ‘afraid’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate)

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Monday that Hamas fears President Donald Trump, and that this is why the Gaza-based terror group is freeing hostages.

“Hamas is listening to the president … 29 hostages are alive today and reunited with their families because the whole world listened when President Trump said there would be all hell to pay after the Biden administration couldn’t get this done for 15 months,” Waltz told “Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence B. Jones.

Waltz compared Hamas to Islamic State in condemning its treatment of hostages.

“The needle we are trying to thread now is getting all our hostages out. At the same time though, Hamas will not rule Gaza. Period,” he stressed.

“They have a couple of off-ramps that we put on the table, but Hamas will not rule Gaza. They will not cause another Oct. 7. And we will work with Israel to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

According to Israel’s assessment, there are 63 hostages remaining in Gaza, including 60 men and 3 women. Thirty-six of the captives have been murdered, including 35 from Oct. 7 and Hadar Goldin, abducted in 2014. Four deceased hostages are expected to be returned this week.

Jerusalem has delayed the release of 620 Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons due to what the Israeli government says are repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas.

“Let me make this clear. Israel will not overlook the inhumane, degrading ceremonies that humiliate our hostages for propaganda,” Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said at Monday’s press briefing.

The White House on Sunday announced its support for Israel’s decision to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, citing the terrorist group’s “barbaric treatment” of Israeli hostages.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes described the delay as an “appropriate response” to the terrorist group’s actions, according to Reuters.

He also stated that Trump was ready to back Jerusalem in “whatever course of action it chooses regarding Hamas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated early on Sunday morning that the Jewish state was pausing the release of Palestinian prisoners slated to be freed as part of the ceasefire.

“In light of Hamas’s repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies,” said Netanyahu, according to an English translation provided by his office.

Israel was set to release 620 Palestinian terrorists on Saturday, including 50 serving life sentences, 60 serving long terms and 47 who were re-arrested after being released as part of the 2011 swap for captive Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Hamas is slated to return four additional bodies to Israel this Thursday, in what would be the final exchange of Phase 1 of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19 and is due to end on March 1.

