US State Department, Treasury sanction entities connected to Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

The U.S. State Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, announced sanctions on Monday against 35 entities, businesses and vessels for their involvement in “Iran’s Shadow Fleet” that distributes illegal Iranian oil and petroleum throughout Asia.

Part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “maxim pressure” campaign on Iran, they mark the second round of sanctions placed on Iranian oil since Feb. 4.

“Iran continues to rely on a shadowy network of vessels, shippers and brokers to facilitate its oil sales and fund its destabilizing activities,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated. “The United States will use all our available tools to target all aspects of Iran’s oil supply chain, and anyone who deals in Iranian oil exposes themselves to significant sanctions risk.”

The department noted that the oil brokers operate in the United Arab Emirates, China, India and Hong Kong, and that “Iran relies on brokers outside of Iran to facilitate the sale and transport of its crude oil to end users abroad.”

AIPAC wrote that “this is an important step to disrupt Iran’s oil trade and sanction those dealing in Iranian petroleum,” adding that “America must work to cut off the cash flow to the Iranian regime.”

In December, the Biden administration also sanctioned individuals and vessels associated with the shadow fleet.

