‘Repeated’ Hamas violations: Israel delaying release of prisoners

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated early on Sunday morning that the Jewish state is not releasing Palestinian prisoners who were slated to be freed as part of the deal with Hamas.

“In light of Hamas’s repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies,” Netanyahu stated, per an English translation provided by his office.

Israel was scheduled to release hundreds of security prisoners as part of a deal, in which Hamas released hostages, whom it has held since Oct. 7, 2023. The terror organization has repeatedly staged propaganda ceremonies during the releases.

©️JNS