No buses, light rails for 14 days, US embassy in Israel tells staff, families after bus bombings

Israeli forensics officers inspect one of the buses that exploded in Bat Yamdpa/picture-alliance/Cordon Press.

21 de febrero, 2025

U.S. State Department staff members and their families in Jerusalem are barred from using public buses and light rails in Israel for two weeks “out of an abundance of caution,” the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday.

“The U.S. embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness since attacks often take place without any warning,” it added. “The security environment is complex and can change quickly.”

Three buses exploded near Tel Aviv on Thursday, and bombs were found on two others in what is being investigated as a coordinated attack. There were no injuries reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered a “massive” counter-terrorism operation in response to the attacks.

