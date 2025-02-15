‘Starved’ and ‘tortured,’ freed hostage Keith Siegel describes time in captivity

Keith Siegel before handing him over to a Red Cross team in Gaza City AFP.

For the first time since being released on Feb.1 as part of the ceasefire deal, former hostage Keith Siegel, an American-Israeli, released a video on Friday detailing his experience in captivity.

“My name is Keith Siegel, and I am a 65-year-old American citizen,” the video began, featuring Siegel in a blue sweater with a yellow hostage pin. “I love country music, and I love pancakes on Saturday morning. But that was my previous life. Since Feb. 1, I am a newly released Hamas hostage. I am a survivor.”

He described his conditions as “unimaginable,” feeling that “every single day” could be his last.

“When I was in Gaza, I lived in constant fear, fear for my life and my personal safety,” said Siegel. “I was starved and tortured both physically and emotionally. When the war intensified, the terrorists who held me treated me even worse than usual. The terrorists kicked me, spat on me, and held me with no water, no light, and no air to breathe.”

He also repeatedly thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his release.

“President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive,” he said. “You are the reason I was reunited with my beloved wife, four children and five grandchildren. Thank you for your continued fight against terror and for your bold leadership that has brought me and many others back home to our families, to safety and security.”

“I trust your leadership, Mr. President,” he added. “The helpless hostages in the dark, cold tunnels of Gaza also trust you. Please bring them home.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C) reacted to the testimony by Siegel, originally from North Carolina, in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

“It’s heart-wrenching to hear of the pain and torture Hamas inflicted against Keith,” wrote Tillis. “Thank you, President Trump and his administration, for bringing him home. Hamas is pure evil, and I will continue to support efforts to fully eliminate them and stand by Israel.”

“A chilling video from Hamas hostage Keith Siegel on his time in captivity,” wrote Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition. “It’s heartbreaking what he and his family had to endure. He is a hero.”

