New Jersey man arrested for threatening flight crew, Jewish passengers

A New Jersey man was arrested after threatening airline personnel and other passengers, including specifically targeting Jewish ones on a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Luis A. Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, N.J., was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey. He appeared before a Magistrate Judge in federal court before being released.

According to court filings, Vaquero made threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocked a group of Jewish passengers shortly after taking off from Miami on Feb. 9. He also threatened a member of the flight crew who refused to serve him alcohol after the beverage service window closed, allegedly telling her: “You better watch out, s**t’s gonna happen to you.”

The flight crew alerted law enforcement upon landing. When Vaquero learned of this, he forced his way to the front of the plane, banged on the flight doors and demanded to see the pilot. He screamed until he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement, per court documents.

“Over the course of a three-hour flight, we allege Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers,” said Terence G. Reilly, acting special agent in charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said, “We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety.”

Passaic County is part of Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s (D-New Jersey) district. He recently reintroduced the antisemitism awareness act with bipartisan support.

“I strongly condemn the antisemitic threats and violent behavior made by the individual on this flight—acts of hate have no place in our society,” Gottheimer told JNS. “I am deeply grateful to law enforcement and the flight crew for their swift response in ensuring the safety of all passengers. I will continue working tirelessly in Congress to combat antisemitism and ensure that our Jewish communities are protected from hate and discrimination.”

If convicted, Vaquero faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

