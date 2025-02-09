Trump prefers deal with Iran to ‘blowing it to smithereens’

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated in an interview with The New York Post on Saturday that he would prefer to solve the Iran nuclear issue diplomatically, without resorting to military action.

“I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it,” he said. “They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die,” he added.

“I hope they decide that they’re not going to do what they’re currently thinking of doing. And I think they’ll really be happy,” he said.

On Feb. 4, Trump made similar comments on his social media portal Truth Social, saying that wants Iran to “peacefully grow and prosper.”

“Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, ARE GREATLY EXAGGERATED,” he posted.

“I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

“I would much prefer a Verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper,” he wrote. “We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed.”

Trump signed an executive order on Feb. 4 to reimpose “maximum pressure” sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The president said at the time that he was “torn” regarding the order. “It’s very tough on Iran,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we are not going to have to use it very much … I’m unhappy to do it,” he added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said during a meeting with Iranian air force members on Friday that “negotiating with such a government should not be done.”

“If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they act on those threats, we will do the same. If they undermine our nation’s security, we will undoubtedly respond in kind,” he said.

Trump was warned during his 2024 presidential campaign about an assassination plot by Iranian officials, apparently seeking revenge for America’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

As early as 2022, Khamenei promoted an animated video featuring a drone strike on Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, The New York Post reported.

On Feb. 3, Trump publicly warned Iran it would be “obliterated” if it assassinated him.

©️JNS