Illinois cross burning to protest Trump policies puts spotlight on state’s governor

Published by Just The News 21 de junio, 2026

(The Center Square) - Illinois state Rep. Chris Miller says Gov. J.B. Pritzker should address the political motivations behind a Grant Park cross burning after the University of Illinois Chicago student accused in the incident said it was intended as a protest against the Trump administration.

Pritzker condemned the June 10 incident on social media after reports emerged that a burning cross had been found in Chicago's Grant Park.

"Let me be clear that hate has no home here in Illinois," Pritzker wrote. "This symbol has one purpose: to stir up intimidation and terror. We will not be silent — those responsible must be held accountable."

Authorities later identified 21-year-old University of Illinois Chicago student Merlin Lu as the person responsible.

Lu told media outlets he placed a red MAGA-style hat on top of the cross before setting it ablaze as a protest against what he described as "MAGA Christian nationalist" politics. He said he was unaware of the historical racial significance associated with cross burnings and insisted the demonstration was not racially motivated.

Speaking with The Center Square, Miller said the incident was clearly political and questioned whether Pritzker would condemn anti-Trump sentiment with the same force he used to denounce the initial reports of a cross burning.

"I look forward to J.B. Pritzker holding Merlin Lu accountable for MAGA hate because MAGA hate shouldn't have a home here in Illinois, right?" Miller said.

Miller argued that the student's actions were influenced by political rhetoric directed at President Donald Trump and his supporters.

"Obviously, this wasn't intended to be a hate crime. This was politically motivated, and it's all the direct result of the dangerous rhetoric that's been spewed by these people," Miller said.

The Republican lawmaker also blamed what he described as ideological influences on college campuses, saying young people are often more susceptible to political activism because of their lack of life experience.

Asked whether Pritzker should specifically condemn the anti-Trump message behind the protest, Miller said, "I think it's a no-brainer," arguing the governor reacted before all the facts surrounding the incident were known.

Miller further contended that the controversy has distracted from issues Illinois residents care more about, including taxes, energy costs and public safety.

"I would guess that a very, very small percentage of Illinoisans would even care that this guy burned a MAGA hat," Miller said. "They're worried about how they're going to pay their real estate tax bill. They're worried about the high escalating cost of energy. They're worried about safer communities."

Pritzker's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the governor's position changed after Lu publicly explained his motivations.

Cross burnings have historically been associated with racial intimidation and white supremacist groups in the United States, particularly the Ku Klux Klan. However, Lu has publicly stated that his actions were intended as a political protest against the Trump administration rather than a racially motivated act.

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