DeSantis announces special legislative session for redistricting

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he will convene a special legislative session for redistricting.

"Today, I announced that I will be convening a Special Session of the Legislature focused on redistricting to ensure that Florida’s congressional maps accurately reflect the population of our state," he posted on X.

"Every Florida resident deserves to be represented fairly and constitutionally. This Special Session will take place after the regular legislative session, which will allow the Legislature to first focus on the pressing issues facing Floridians before devoting its full attention to congressional redistricting in April."

The announcement comes after GOP-led states Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio have already redrawn their congressional maps in an effort to give Republicans more seats in the 2026 midterm elections. Meanwhile, in November, California voters passed Proposition 50, a new congressional map that makes five more Democratic House seats possible, after Texas passed its own redistricting plan to help Republicans pick up five seats.

