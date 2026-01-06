Trump hints at early exit for Walz after he drops reelection bid

Published by Just The News 6 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., could leave office early after he announced he would not seek reelection this year.

Walz has come under fire in recent months amid revelations of widespread fraud and abuse in the state, especially among the Somali expat community.

"Minnesota’s Corrupt Governor will possibly leave office before his Term is up but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, REDHANDED, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"I feel certain the facts will come out, and they will reveal a seriously unscrupulous, and rich, group of 'SLIMEBALLS.'" Trump added. "Governor Walz has destroyed the State of Minnesota, but others, like Governor Gavin Newscum, JB Pritzker, and Kathy Hochul, have done, in my opinion, an even more dishonest and incompetent job. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW!"

Walz has not been charged with any crime or been directly implicated in illegal activity as of press time.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.

