Hochul says New York's budget cannot cover Mamdani's plan for free bus rides in NYC

Published by Just The News 10 de noviembre, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state's budget cannot cover fellow Democrat and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's proposed free buses program.

Hochul, who endorsed Mamdani and celebrated his victory in the mayoral race last week, said at a political conference in Puerto Rico on Saturday that she "cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways".

She also said the state's budget deficit will also make difficult implementing Mamdani's plan for free, universal child care.

"But can we find a path to make it more affordable for people who need help? Of course we can," Hochul said, POLITICO reported.

Mamdani has proposed a plan that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which Hochul oversees, would eliminate the fare for New York City buses. MTA leadership has been skeptical of the plan, even after Mamdani got a short-lived pilot program for one free bus in each New York City borough in 2023.

On free, universal child care. Hochul also said the project would take time to phase in because there needs to be training for child care workers and having enough facilities.

The governor also said the state was on a “collision course” because of federal funding cuts from the Trump administration.

“Our ambitions are big, and I believe in them, and I want to accomplish them. We also have to figure out — now I’m in the hole $3 billion already on Medicaid cuts,” Hochul said. “So if Republicans would stop doing that, and I got back to my normal budgeting cycle, it looks a lot easier.”

© Just The News.