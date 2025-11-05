Moody Bible Institute sues Chicago Ed Board for alleged religious discrimination

Published by Just The News 5 de noviembre, 2025

The Moody Bible Institute is suing the Chicago Board of Education for alleged religious discrimination because it won't allow students from the private evangelical Christian Bible college to participate in the public school system's student-teaching program – citing Moody hiring only prospective employees who follow like-minded religious beliefs.

The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday on Moody's behalf by the group Alliance Defending Freedom.

Moody hires employees that live out the college's biblical beliefs and values, including those on marriage and sexuality.

The college's Elementary Education degree program was approved by the Illinois State Board of Education in January 2024.

However, Chicago Public Schools won't allow Moody’s students to participate in the student-teaching program, citing its policy that educational institutions participating in the program cannot “discriminate against any individual with respect to compensation, or other terms, conditions, or privileges of employment, because of . . . religion, . . . gender identity/expression, [or] sexual orientation.”

“Chicago desperately needs more teachers to fill hundreds of vacancies, but public school administrators are putting personal agendas ahead of the needs of families,” ADF senior counsel Jeremiah Galus said.

