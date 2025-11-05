Government shutdown becomes longest on record after Senate fails 14th attempt to end it

Published by Misty Severi 5 de noviembre, 2025

The government shutdown on Tuesday night became the longest on record after the Senate failed to restore federal funding for the 14th time earlier in the day.

The Senate voted 54-44 against invoking cloture on the House-passed continuing resolution, with no major changes from previous votes.

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada voted with Republicans, along with Maine Independent Sen. Angus King. Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul voted against the resolution.

The government entered the shutdown on Oct. 1 after the Senate failed to pass the House's continuing resolution that would keep the government open through Nov. 21.

The previous record for longest shutdown was 35 days, which occurred during the first Trump administration in 2019. The current shutdown became the longest on record at approximately 8:23 p.m. Eastern, according to CBS News.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.

