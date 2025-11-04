Trump rips 'giant scam' redistricting vote in California, hints at legal action

Published by ben whedon 4 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed a redistricting effort by California Democrats and hinted that federal legal action could be forthcoming.

"The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED," Trump posted on Truth Social. "All 'Mail-In' Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are 'Shut Out,' is under very serious legal and criminal review."

Californians on Tuesday will vote on Proposition 50, a redistricting measure that would redraw congressional maps to give Democrats a further edge in the state.

The measure is part of an effort by Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., to cancel out Republican gains from redistricting in other states.

